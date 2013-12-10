BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic FY2016 EBIT at 1.8 mln euros
* In fiscal year 2016 turnover of Schweizer Group increased slightly to 116.1 million euros ($123.40 million)compared to 115.6 million euros in 2015
TAIPEI, Dec 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, posted an 18 percent rise in November sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: NOVEMBER Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 456.19 +18.0 3,463.187 -0.8 (US$ bln) 15.2 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* In fiscal year 2016 turnover of Schweizer Group increased slightly to 116.1 million euros ($123.40 million)compared to 115.6 million euros in 2015
MARIBOR, Slovenia, April 7 A firm in Slovenia are giving tombstones a 21st-century makeover, with 48-inch interactive screens that can show pictures, video and other digital content.
* Graphic http://tmsnrt.rs/2fhXSDf (Updates description of Jay Y. Lee, adds trial evidence)