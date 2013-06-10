BRIEF-Enablence Technologies announces additional financings
* Enablence Technologies Inc - announces its intention to complete additional financings for approximately $6 million
TAIPEI, June 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, posted a 2.1 percent rise in May sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: MAY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 300.47 +2.1 1,401.20 -12.6 (US$ bln) 10.11
(Refiles to correct attendance figure in 3rd paragraph.) By Tim Baysinger April 5 WWE Inc , owner of the sports entertainment spectacle WrestleMania, has launched a strategy to stage all of its live touring franchises in one city at a time, in a bid to cut costs and improve profitability. In addition to WrestleMania, the WWE will use its so-called “takeover” strategy for other wrestling events like Summerslam, Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble, providing a four
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to the lowest level since mid-January in early trade on Thursday as weak Wall Street performances soured sentiment, while a stronger yen pressured the overall market.