TOKYO, June 18 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
is still interested in investing in Japan's Sharp Corp
despite the collapse of an equity deal two years ago
and would take a stake "tomorrow" at current market prices, the
Taiwan company's chairman told a Japanese magazine.
Sharp, Japan's biggest display maker which was bailed out by
its banks after a cash crunch, agreed two years ago to consider
selling Hon Hai a 9.9 percent stake but that deal fell through
and Sharp found other equity partners.
"If Sharp says it still wants my help, I would make an
investment," Gou was quoted as telling business weekly Toyo
Keizai. "I still want to invest in Sharp. If it agrees to market
prices, I would invest tomorrow."
Sharp, which has also sold 38 percent of a cutting edge
display plant in western Japan to Gou, is still working to shore
up its fortunes and media reports have said it may sell shares
to raise funds and bolster its equity ratio.
But industry executives and analysts have said they doubt it
would reconsider a deal with Hon Hai after making deals with
other companies.
A Sharp spokesman declined to comment.
Sharp and Hon Hai signed a high-profile agreement in March
2012 to form a capital and strategic partnership under which Hon
Hai would consider taking a 9.9 percent stake in Sharp for 550
yen a share. Those talks eventually collapsed after Sharp's
share price plunged as it faced larger-than-expected losses.
Sharp's shares sank by more than half from 604 yen at the
end of March 2012 to 270 yen three months later and by October
hit a low of 142. The shares have recovered as Sharp rebuilt its
finances, closing at 314 on Wednesday, down 1.6 percent.
"If I could (invest in Sharp), I will turn it into a great
company in two years," the Toyo Keizai quoted Gou as saying.
Hon Hai confirmed Gou's comments.
Without the equity investment from Hon Hai, cash-strapped
Sharp, a supplier to Apple Inc, received a $4.4 billion
bailout from banks in 2012 and later sold equity stakes to
Qualcomm Inc and South Korea's Samsung Electronics, the
latter receiving a 3 percent stake at 290 yen per share.
Gou said he still occasionally meets with current Sharp
President Kozo Takahashi as a personal investor in Sharp's LCD
plant but also because he wants to tie up with Sharp itself.
