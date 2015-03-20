(Recasts after statement from Hon Hai)
TAIPEI/TOKYO, March 20 Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co is considering joining efforts
to help rescue Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp,
the company said in a statement late on Friday.
Hon Hai's willingness to "participate" in Sharp has never
been limited to investing, but could include technology
licensing transfer and other forms of cooperation, according to
the statement from Hon Hai, which is also known as Foxconn.
The world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, Hon
Hai bought a 38 percent stake in a Sharp Corp TV panel plant in
Sakai, Japan in 2012. It has been investing in its display
business to diversify from low-margin contract manufacturing.
The statement came after Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou, in an
interview with Toyo Keizai business magazine, expressed an
interest in joining a bailout of Sharp. The Japanese company is
on course for its third annual net loss in four years and is
seeking to secure a second major bailout since 2012.
The weekly, in a preview of its Monday edition, quoted Gou
as saying he would make the offer to Sharp and its main banks as
early as this month.
The company confirmed that in the interview Gou said he
would need to see details of a restructuring plan and that Hon
Hai's participation would also be contingent on support from
other Japanese manufacturers.
Sources have said Sharp's President Kozo Takahashi is now
negotiating terms of a new rescue plan, including restructuring,
with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, part of Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc, and Mizuho Financial Group Inc's
Mizuho Bank.
Sharp and Hon Hai, signed an agreement in March 2012 to form
a capital and strategic partnership under which Hon Hai would
consider taking a 9.9 percent stake in Sharp for 550 yen a
share.
Those talks eventually collapsed after Sharp's share price
plunged in the face of larger-than-expected losses. Sharp
instead received a bailout from its banks and sold equity stakes
to Qualcomm Inc and South Korea's Samsung Electronics
.
A Sharp spokeswoman said the company would resume funding
negotiations with Hon Hai if Hon Hai were still willing to pay
550 yen per share as it previously offered. She said Hon Hai had
not asked to resume talks.
Weaker-than-expected smartphone demand in China and
aggressive competition from rival Japan Display have
derailed Sharp's recovery efforts.
Sharp will likely cut 12 percent of its workforce in a
global restructuring expected to cost more than $1.7 billion, a
person familiar with the plan told Reuters on Thursday.
