TAIPEI, June 6 The chairman of Apple Inc's
major supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
was quoted as saying on Wednesday that a deal to buy shares of
Japan's Sharp Corp was a good value.
TV reports quoted Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou as making the
remark in response to a comment by a Goldman Sachs analyst. The
analyst had said Hon Hai might request a review of the deal
after Sharp's share price dropped to its lowest in 34 years.
Hon Hai agreed in March to purchase new shares in Sharp
worth $844 million as part of a tie-up in liquid crystal display
production aimed at reversing losses at the Japanese firm from
declining TV sales.
