TAIPEI, June 6 The chairman of Apple Inc's major supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co was quoted as saying on Wednesday that a deal to buy shares of Japan's Sharp Corp was a good value.

TV reports quoted Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou as making the remark in response to a comment by a Goldman Sachs analyst. The analyst had said Hon Hai might request a review of the deal after Sharp's share price dropped to its lowest in 34 years.

Hon Hai agreed in March to purchase new shares in Sharp worth $844 million as part of a tie-up in liquid crystal display production aimed at reversing losses at the Japanese firm from declining TV sales. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)