TAIPEI Aug 10 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry said a joint statement with Sharp Corp
on a renegotiated tie-up plan will be delayed to later
this month.
"We have a mutual understanding and the joint release is a
work in process. I understand that Japan has a summer break
starting next week so it'll be a better time after," Hon Hai
spokesman Simon Hsing told Reuters.
Hsing declined to give details of the announcement, but said
the two companies are working to reach a consensus on their
March agreement about Hon Hai's investment in Sharp.
The two companies originally planned to issue a joint
statement this week, Hsing said on Wednesday.
