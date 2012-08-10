TAIPEI Aug 10 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry said a joint statement with Sharp Corp on a renegotiated tie-up plan will be delayed to later this month.

"We have a mutual understanding and the joint release is a work in process. I understand that Japan has a summer break starting next week so it'll be a better time after," Hon Hai spokesman Simon Hsing told Reuters.

Hsing declined to give details of the announcement, but said the two companies are working to reach a consensus on their March agreement about Hon Hai's investment in Sharp.

The two companies originally planned to issue a joint statement this week, Hsing said on Wednesday.

