OSAKA, Japan, June 25 Japan's Sharp Corp said on Wednesday it has not received a proposal from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co to resume discussions about the Taiwanese company taking an equity stake, after talks on an equity tie-up ended between the two.

Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou told a Japanese magazine in an article published this month that his company was still interested in investing in Sharp.

Sharp Representative Director Tetsuo Onishi told a shareholders' meeting: "At this time, we have received no proposals." (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)