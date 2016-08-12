(Adds fund manager comment, details on results)
TAIPEI Aug 12 Shares of Taiwan's Hon Hai
Precision, the world's biggest electronics component
maker, sank to their lowest level in three weeks after it said
China had approved its deal with Sharp Corp and
quarterly earnings fell year-on-year.
Investors were concerned over how quickly the $3.8 billion
Sharp deal would boost profits and about the sales outlook for
Apple Inc's next iPhone, of which Hon Hai is a major
assembler.
"There is too much uncertainty overhanging Hon Hai's
prospects," said Eric Lin, chief investment officer of
Eastspring Investments in Taipei.
"We don't know when Sharp will return to profit and whether
demand for the new iPhone 7 will be strong."
Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, reported T$17.7 billion
($566 million) in second-quarter net profit, 32 percent down on
the T$25.7 billion posted in the same period last year. It did
not elaborate on the reasons for the fall.
Hon Hai stocks shed 3.2 percent at about 0412 GMT, an
intraday level not seen since late in July and lagging the broad
market's 0.2 percent gain.
Apple is widely expected to launch the iPhone 7 later this
year, analysts have said.
In July, Sharp posted an April-June operating loss of 2.5
billion yen ($24 million) compared with a loss of 28.76 billion
yen a year earlier.
