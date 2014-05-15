BRIEF-Verizon, Corning agree to three-year fiber deal for $1.05 bln - CNBC
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion fiber-optic cable deal to grow its Fios platform - CNBC
TAIPEI May 15 Shares of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd opened up 0.3 percent on Thursday after the company posted a strong first-quarter profit.
Hon Hai reported after the market closed on Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit rose 19.5 percent year-on-year to T$19.54 billion ($648.29 million), beating expectations. ($1 = 30.1410 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Westlotto interim financing consists of a credit facility of four million euro plus an option to expand credit facility to five million with effect from 2018