TAIPEI May 15 Shares of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd opened up 0.3 percent on Thursday after the company posted a strong first-quarter profit.

Hon Hai reported after the market closed on Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit rose 19.5 percent year-on-year to T$19.54 billion ($648.29 million), beating expectations. ($1 = 30.1410 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Paul Tait)