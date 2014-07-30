TAIPEI, July 30 An employee of a subsidiary of
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd that was
found dead in the Chinese city of Shenzhen committed suicide,
according to Chinese media reports.
In a statement released Tuesday, the company, which goes by
the name Foxconn Technology Group in China, said that a
22-year-old male employee was found dead outside a residential
building near its Shenzhen manufacturing facility, without
specifying the cause of death.
Chinese media on Wednesday reported that the man worked on
Foxconn's assembly line and had jumped from the building's
seventh floor.
A representative for Hon Hai in Taipei said on Wednesday
that the residential building is not owned by Foxconn, without
commenting further.
Hon Hai, the world's largest contract electronics
manufacturer, assembles Apple Inc's iPhones, iPads and
laptops, as well as computers and servers for Hewlett-Packard Co
and Cisco Systems Inc.
It is looking to expand beyond China, where its massive
production base has come under fire from international labour
groups after a series of suicides and accidents since 2010.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy)