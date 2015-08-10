METALS-Shanghai metals lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
SAO PAULO Aug 10 Deliveries of four-passenger HondaJets will start in 2017 in Brazil, Michimasa Fujino, chief executive of the Honda Aircraft unit of Honda Motor Co, said at an event in Sao Paulo on Monday.
The HondaJet is entering service about a decade after Honda announced plans to enter the executive aviation market. Honda is challenging Textron Inc's Cessna and Brazil's own Embraer SA in the ultralight segment, where demand has been slow to recover from a recent business jet downturn. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Leslie Adler)
May 11 Gold was steady early on Thursday, holding just above eight-week lows hit earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and stocks firmed amid expectations of imminent interest rate rises. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,218.81 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It hit an eight-week low of $1,213.81 an ounce on Tuesday, its lowest since March 15. * U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,219.10 an ounce. * Asian stocks rose early on Thursday, gett