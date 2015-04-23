By Chang-Ran Kim
| TOKYO, April 23
TOKYO, April 23 Honda Motor Co on
Thursday flew its HondaJet business aircraft for the first time
in Japan, bringing to life a dream cherished by legendary
founder Soichiro Honda, but the automaker said sales of the jet
in Asia remain years away.
The HondaJet, built and tested in the United States, is
expected to receive final type certification from the Federal
Aviation Administration in the next few months, some 70 years
after Soichiro Honda first dreamed of making aircraft. That
would pave the way for deliveries of the $4.5 million jet to
U.S. and European customers, launching Honda's aviation business
in earnest.
Speaking at an event to mark the aircraft's first appearance
outside the United States, Michimasa Fujino, Chief Executive of
North Carolina-based Honda Aircraft Co, said the fuel-efficient,
lightweight HondaJet likely won't be sold in Asia for at least
another five years. Honda has received more than 100 orders for
the plane since Honda Aircraft was established in 2006.
Asia's market for business jets is still small compared with
North America, Europe and South America, Fujino said. "But I
expect the business jet market in Asia to overtake that of South
America around 2020," the executive said at a news conference as
the HondaJet embarks on a six-week tour across Japan and Europe.
"I think there will be many uses for a fuel-efficient
aircraft around that time frame," Fujino said, speaking to
hundreds of journalists gathered in a hangar at Tokyo's Haneda
Airport to watch a red-and-white HondaJet touch down in the
capital.
Fujino said the initial design of the jet was inspired by a
pair of Salvatore Ferragamo shoes he once saw in Hawaii.
According to Honda, the aircraft is the fastest and most
fuel-efficient in its class, dominated by Textron Inc's
Cessna and Brazil's Embraer SA planes.
Its most striking feature is the placement of its two
engines over, rather than under, the wings, allowing for more
space in the cabin and less noise.
Asked whether more models would follow, Fujino declined to
commit, but said he hoped HondaJet wouldn't be a one-off.
"It's difficult for me to say with my boss sitting next to
me," Fujino said, seated beside Honda CEO Takanobu Ito. "But
since we've begun in the aircraft business, my feeling is I want
to make it happen."
Fujino noted that a second aircraft could be developed at
roughly 30 to 50 percent of the HondaJet investment cost, given
that initial research and development could be utilised again.
Honda hasn't disclosed how much it has invested in the aircraft.
"If development costs are low and you can get a higher price
(for the product), the gross margin is going to be a lot
better," he said.
