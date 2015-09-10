A logo of Honda Motor Co is seen behind journalists in Tokyo December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

SAN FRANCISCO Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) has received a permit from the state of California to drive its autonomous vehicles on public streets, joining companies ranging from Google Inc (GOOGL.O) to Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) in testing the fast-growing technology.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles on its website listed Honda as the most recent of 10 companies that had received the self-driving permits as of Friday.

Other companies already approved include Daimler AG's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes Benz, Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O), Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) and BMW AG (BMWG.DE).

Honda, which is deploying advanced driver-assistance systems across its Honda and Acura models, is one of many carmakers investing in self-driving technology. Some, including Tesla and BMW, already offer semi-autonomous features.

The Japanese carmaker already has a secure autonomous vehicle testing facility in Concord, California, northeast of San Francisco, where such cars could get a test run before on-road testing, a spokesman said.

California is one of a handful of states, along with Michigan, Florida and Nevada, that have passed legislation enabling testing of self-driving cars on public roads.

Google and other automotive manufacturers and suppliers have said the technology to build self-driving cars should be ready by 2020.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)