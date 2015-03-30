TORONTO, March 30 Honda Motor Co said
on Monday that its Canadian unit will produce the next
generation CR-V model for the European market, marking the first
time that its Canadian arm will export vehicles to Europe.
Honda said the export plan is made possible by Honda's prior
investments in its plants and it will therefore not require
significant capital investment. The creation of new jobs will be
modest, the company said.
Last year, Honda announced that it invest C$857 million over
three years to upgrade its manufacturing plants in Alliston,
Ontario, which will be the global lead for production of the
next-generation Honda Civic.
Honda's Canadian manufacturing operations can produce up to
390,000 Civic and CR-V models, and 260,000 four-cylinder engines
annually.
"The negotiation of a free trade agreement with Europe by
the Government of Canada under CETA (the Canada-European Union
Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) was a catalyst for
our decision to export CR-Vs," said Honda Canada Chief Executive
Jerry Chenkin, in a statement.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Bernard Orr)