Jan 18 Honda Canada said on Friday it will recall approximately 29,000 Pilot and Odyssey vehicles in Canada to inspect and, if necessary, replace the driver's airbag, which may be missing some rivets.

The model years included in the recall are 2009-2013 for the Pilot and 2011-2013 for the Odyssey, Honda said in a statement.

No crashes or injuries have been reported related to this issue, Honda said.