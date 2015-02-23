* Over three decades, Hachigo has worked in US, UK, China
* Hachigo appointed for his broad experience - CEO Ito
* Ito pushed reforms to Honda's supply chain
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Feb 23 Honda Motor Co on Monday
named an experienced, yet little known, engineer as its new
chief executive, who will take over in late-June with the
Japanese automaker battling the fallout from a slew of recalls
that have shaken its reputation for quality.
Takahiro Hachigo, 55, joined Honda in 1982 and has worked
across research and development, procurement and manufacturing,
with spells in the United States, Britain and China, where he is
currently a senior official at the R&D arm.
He will replace Takanobu Ito, who is stepping down after six
years in the post that saw Honda struggle through the global
financial crisis, natural disasters and the more recent damaging
recalls.
Ito and other executives took a pay cut in October following
a fifth recall in a year of the re-engineered Fit hybrid
subcompact, and Honda last month trimmed its
core annual profit forecast as it set aside hundreds of millions
of dollars to cover mass recalls to replace air bag inflators
made by Takata Corp that have been linked to six
deaths, all in Honda cars.
Ito conceded this month that the Fit quality glitches could
have been caused at least in part by an aggressive sales target.
At a brief news conference in Tokyo, Ito and Hachigo spoke
little of Honda's recent missteps, instead saying the groundwork
had been laid to take the automaker forward after moves to make
its six operational regions self-reliant and accountable.
Hachigo, who worked on the popular U.S. Odyssey minivan and
CR-V crossover, skips several ranks in his promotion to CEO, but
Ito said his broad experience made him the ideal candidate. "I
felt this was the right timing for us to boost efficiency and
results globally," Ito, 61, told reporters.
Hachigo's appointment marks the first time Honda has named
as CEO a non-director and someone who has not headed the firm's
R&D company. "My job is to take the (current) strategy forward,
and evolve it," Hachigo said.
HACHIGO FOR HARMONY
For the past three years, Ito, a feisty former supercar
engineer, has shaken up Honda's decades-old, tightly knit supply
chain, seeking to trim costs and find more cutting-edge
technologies. That has rankled local suppliers, and some retired
Honda executives manoeuvred to have Ito removed, sources have
told Reuters.
"I think this is an attempt by Honda to tread a different
course, with someone who upholds harmony," said Takaki
Nakanishi, a veteran auto analyst and CEO of Nakanishi Research
Institute.
"I don't know anyone who has anything bad to say about him,"
said one senior Honda executive, speaking on condition of
anonymity. He described Hachigo as "nice" and "thoughtful".
Ito became CEO in 2009 as the auto industry was licking its
wounds from a crushing global financial crisis. The years that
followed were no easier, as a disappointing launch of the Civic
model caused many to question whether Honda had lost its edge.
Natural disasters in Japan and Thailand also hit production and
profits hard.
Ito will remain on the board and become an adviser to Honda.
Honda also said Koichi Fukuo, a senior managing officer
tasked with overseeing quality after the recalls, would take
over as R&D chief from Yoshiharu Yamamoto who is retiring.

Geoghegan)