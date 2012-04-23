BEIJING, April 23 Honda Motor Co aims
to make up for a slow last few years in China by offering more
compact cars and developing more models tailored specifically
for the world's largest car market, chief executive Takanobu Ito
said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters at the Beijing Auto Show, Ito also
said Honda had no plans now to share or sell its hybrid
technology with Chinese automakers, denying a newspaper report a
day earlier.
"We definitely want to make use of our strength in hybrid
technology in China. I think the technology will be very
successful eventually, but not just yet," he said.
"Our first priority is to add more compact models and
increase our sales volumes. There's so much more to do (before
producing hybrid cars locally in China)."
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)