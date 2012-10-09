BEIJING Oct 9 Honda Motor Co Ltd and
its China joint ventures sold 33,931 vehicles in the country in
September, down 40.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Tuesday.
For the first nine months, sales were up 9.5 percent at
469,993 vehicles, Honda said in a statement.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
.
Sales have plunged at Japanese car makers since violent
protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products broke out
across China in mid-September over the Japanese government's
purchase of a group of disputed islands in the East China Sea
from their private owner.
(Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)