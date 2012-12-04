SHANGHAI Dec 4 Honda Motor Co Ltd and its Chinese joint ventures sold 41,205 vehicles in China in November, down 29.2 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That was an improvement from October when sales fell 54 percent, although sales are still well below last year's level due to the ongoing impact of a diplomatic row between the countries that sparked anti-Japan protests across China.

For the first 11 months, sales were down 0.8 percent to 535,313, Honda said in a statement.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)