BEIJING, July 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd and its China joint ventures sold 61,003 cars in the country in June, down 5.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That compares with a 4.6 percent rise in May.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)