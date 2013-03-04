BEIJING, March 4 Honda Motor Co Ltd and
its joint venture partners sold 32,024 cars in China in
February, down 27.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Monday.
That compares with a rise of 22 percent in January from a
year earlier, though figures were skewed because of the timing
of the week-long lunar new year holiday.
Sales in the first two months of the year came to 79,272
cars, down 4.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.
The Jan-Feb data shows the company's sales in China, which
have been battered since last year in the wake of a territorial
dispute between China and Japan over a group of small islands in
the East China Sea, are recovering almost to pre-crisis levels.
China sales of Japanese car makers fell around 50 percent
following violent anti-Japan protests in September after Japan
nationalized two East China Sea islands. China claims the
islands as its own territory.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by Jonathan Standing)