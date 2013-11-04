SHANGHAI Nov 4 Honda Motor Co Ltd and
its two local joint-ventures sold 75,150 automobiles in China in
October, up 211.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Monday.
That follows a 118.1 percent year-on-year jump in September
and a 2.5 percent fall in August.
The sharp rise in sales was partly due to the low base a
year earlier. Last September, Japan nationalised disputed
islands in the East China Sea, sparking anti-Japan sentiment
that dealt a big blow to sales of Japanese brands in China in
the following months.
In the first 10 months of this year, Honda sold a total of
572,405 vehicles, up 15.8 percent from a year earlier.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)