BEIJING, April 10 Honda Motor will
launch 10 new car models in China between now and 2015, a senior
executive said on Wednesday.
The Japanese car maker also expects that by 2015 its annual
China sales will be double those recorded in 2011, Kuraishi
Seiji, head of Honda's China operations, told reporters in
Beijing.
Honda makes cars in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor
Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.
The two joint ventures have a combined annual capacity of
720,000 vehicles.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Don Durfee; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)