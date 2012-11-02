(Adds details, comment)
* Island row fallout still weighs on sales
* S.Korea's Hyundai sales up 37 pct in Oct vs yr earlier
BEIJING, Nov 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd's
China car sales plunged 54 percent in October from a year
earlier, marking the second monthly sales slump as Japanese
automakers continue to suffer the backlash from a territorial
dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.
Honda, which earlier this week cut its full-year earning
forecast by a fifth, has warned it could be February before
business returns to normal in its second-largest market, where
consumers are turning to German, Korean and U.S. cars instead.
"People no longer take to the street anymore as they did in
mid-September, but they aren't buying a lot of Japanese cars
either," said Zhang Xin, an industry analyst at Guotai Junan
Securities, speaking before the latest figures were released.
"There will be some recovery down the road but it will be
very slow."
Violent protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products
broke out across China in September after Japan nationalized two
disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Diaoyu in
Chinese and the Senkaku in Japanese, by purchasing them from
their private owners.
The street protests have since eased by diplomatic tensions
continue to fester, with both Japan and China sending patrol
ships to waters near the uninhabited islands in recent weeks.
In further evidence that South Korean and some European car
makers were benefiting at the cost of their Japanese rivals,
Hyundai Motor said its China sales climbed 37
percent in October from a year earlier.
Honda, which builds cars in partnership with Dongfeng Motor
Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
, sold 24,115 cars in China in October, down from
51,826 a year earlier.
The decline had accelerated from September, when sales
plunged 41 percent from the year-ago level. Sales in the first
10 months climbed 2.7 percent to 494.108, the company said in a
brief statement.
Toyota Motor Corp's China sales were down 44
percent in October after a 49 percent fall in September.
Honda said on Monday that its two biggest China plants would
continue to run on one shift, rather than two, until at least
the middle of next month, with output then gradually picking up
ahead of Lunar New Year in February - a traditional buying
season.
It has cut its full-year China sales forecast by 17 percent
to 620,000 vehicles, but said it would stick to the plan to
invest $880 million to expand capacity at its factories in
Guangzhou and Wuhan over the next few years.
