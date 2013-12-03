(Adds year-to-date figure)

SHANGHAI Dec 3 Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two local joint ventures sold 83,013 automobiles in China in November, up 101.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 211.6 percent year-on-year jump in October and a 118 percent rise in September, which were partly boosted by a low base from last year when sales tanked due to a surge in anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.

For the first 11 months of 2013, Honda, which introduced its newest version of the Accord and the Jade in September, sold 655,418 units, up 22.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.

By comparison, Honda's bigger Japanese rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd have seen their year-to-date sales rise 7.9 percent and 13.1 percent respectively.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co . (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)