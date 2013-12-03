(Adds year-to-date figure)
SHANGHAI Dec 3 Honda Motor Co Ltd and
its two local joint ventures sold 83,013 automobiles in China in
November, up 101.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Tuesday.
That follows a 211.6 percent year-on-year jump in October
and a 118 percent rise in September, which were partly boosted
by a low base from last year when sales tanked due to a surge in
anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between
Beijing and Tokyo.
For the first 11 months of 2013, Honda, which introduced its
newest version of the Accord and the Jade in September, sold
655,418 units, up 22.4 percent from the same period a year
earlier.
By comparison, Honda's bigger Japanese rivals Toyota Motor
Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd have seen their
year-to-date sales rise 7.9 percent and 13.1 percent
respectively.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
.
