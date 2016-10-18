TOKYO Oct 18 Honda Motor Co will build
a new factory in Wuhan, China, that would begin producing
compact cars in spring 2019, boosting its output capacity in the
country by about a fifth, the Nikkei business daily said on
Tuesday.
Japan's third-largest automaker by sales will spend
"hundreds of millions of dollars" on the plant, which will start
with capacity of 120,000 cars a year and gradually double in
line with demand, the paper said.
The factory will be operated in a joint venture with local
partner Dongfeng Motor Group Co, the Nikkei said.
Media representatives at Honda were not immediately
available to comment.
China introduced a tax break a year ago that effectively
shaves $1,000 off the price of passenger cars with engines of up
to 1.6 litres, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)