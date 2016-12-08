BEIJING Dec 8 Honda Motor's joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group will invest roughly 3 billion yuan ($436 million) in a new factory in China, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The statement confirms a Reuters report in October that cited sources saying the automaker would build a new factory by 2019 with annual production capacity of 120,000 vehicles. ($1 = 6.8786 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Stephern Coates)