BEIJING Dec 8 Honda Motor's joint
venture with Dongfeng Motor Group will invest roughly
3 billion yuan ($436 million) in a new factory in China, the
Japanese automaker said in a statement on its website on
Thursday.
The statement confirms a Reuters report in October that
cited sources saying the automaker would build a new factory by
2019 with annual production capacity of 120,000 vehicles.
Honda has experienced explosive growth in China during the
past two years despite an economic slowdown, luring consumers
with strong new offerings in the rapidly growing sport-utility
vehicle (SUV) segment. Honda sales have increased 28.3 percent
year-on-year in the first 11 months of 2016, it said on Friday.
The Dongfeng Honda venture, one of Honda's two JVs in China,
is already nearing its capacity limits at its two existing
factories, targeting sales of 450,000 vehicles for 2016 against
current annual capacity of 480,000.
The plant will have capacity to build new energy vehicles,
the Chinese term for battery electric or plug-in hybrid cars,
the statement said.
($1 = 6.8786 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Stephern Coates)