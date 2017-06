(Refiles to restore headline)

BEIJING Jan 11 Honda Motor is recalling 50,410 CR-V MPVs in China to fix defective wirings in the headlights, China's top quality watchdog said on Wednesday.

The recall covers CR-V vans made at Honda's car venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co from Sept 5 to Nov 23 of 2011, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement posted on its website. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)