SHANGHAI Feb 10 Honda Motor Co Ltd and
its two local joint ventures sold 63,128 automobiles in China in
January, up 33.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Monday.
That follows a 60.4 percent year-on-year jump in December
and 101.5 percent rise in November, which were partly boosted by
a low base from the year before when sales tanked due to a surge
in anti-Japanese sentiment following a territorial dispute
between Beijing and Tokyo.
In 2013, Honda sold a record 756,882 vehicles, up 26.4
percent from a year earlier.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
Ltd .
