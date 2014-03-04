SHANGHAI, March 4 Honda Motor Co Ltd
and its two local joint ventures sold about 40,858 automobiles
in China in February, up 27.6 pct from a year earlier, the
Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.
That follows a 33.6 percent year-on-year jump in January and
a 60.4 percent rise in December, reflecting a gradual recovery
in sales which took a heavy beating from a surge anti-Japan
sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and
Tokyo in late 2012.
The company's sales in the first two months of the year came
to about 104,095 cars, up 31.3 percent from the same period a
year earlier.
Honda, which operates car ventures in China with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
Ltd , aims to sell 900,000 cars in the
country this year, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting By Kazunori Takada and Adam Jourdan)