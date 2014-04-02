SHANGHAI, April 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two local joint ventures sold 59,915 automobiles in China in March, down 2 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

That follows a 27.6 percent year-on-year jump in February and a 33.6 percent rise in January.

The company's sales in the first three months of the year came to 164,010 vehicles, up 16.8 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Japanese auto sales have been slowly recovering after taking a heavy beating from a surge in anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo in late 2012.

Honda, which operates car ventures in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , aims to sell 900,000 cars in the country this year, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting By Samuel Shen and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by John Ruwitch)