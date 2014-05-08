SHANGHAI May 8 Honda Motor Co Ltd and
its two local joint ventures sold 58,398 automobiles in China in
April, down 3.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Thursday.
That follows a 2 percent year-on-year fall in March and a
27.6 percent rise in February.
The company's sales in the first four months of the year
came to 222,408 vehicles, up 10.7 percent from the same period a
year earlier.
Honda will double the number of car models it sells in China
over the next two years to increase marketshare, Japan's Nikkei
newspaper reported last week.
Honda, which operates car ventures in China with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
Ltd , aims to sell 900,000 cars in the
country this year, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)