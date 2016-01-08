BEIJING Jan 8 Honda Motor Co and its Chinese joint venture partners sold 1.01 million vehicles in China in 2015, up 32.5 percent from the previous year, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

In December, Honda sold 137,579 vehicles, up 29.1 percent from a year earlier.

Honda had flagged the results on Monday with a statement that it sold more than 1 million cars in China last year. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)