BEIJING, June 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd and
its two Chinese joint ventures sold 80,298 vehicles in China in
May, a surge of 32 percent from the same period a year earlier,
the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.
That followed a 12 percent rise in April, when Honda first
began reporting retail sales rather than wholesale figures to
better reflect consumer demand.
Honda makes cars in China through joint ventures with
Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group
Co .
