SHANGHAI Jan 8 Honda Motor Co Ltd and
its two Chinese joint ventures sold 788,276 vehicles in China in
2014, up 4.1 percent from the previous year, the Japanese
automaker said on Thursday.
In the month of December, Honda sold 142,157 vehicles in
China, up 40.1 percent from a year earlier, breaking a streak of
five months where it has seen sales decline.
Japanese carmakers in China have faced the twin challenges
of a slowing economy and political tension between Beijing and
Tokyo over the past year.
Nissan Motor Co's China vehicle sales edged up 0.5
percent by volume last year, lagging industry growth of around 7
percent. Top Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp missed
its China sales target for 2014 and has forecast that this
year's pace of growth will halve.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co Ltd and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
Ltd .
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Adam
Jourdan)