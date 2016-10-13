By Joseph White
| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 13 Honda Motor Co is
expanding capacity for the new generation of its CR-V sport
utility vehicle, shifting production to the United States from
Mexico in a move that will intensify competition in one of the
U.S. auto industry's hottest segments.
Honda executives unveiled the re-engineered 2017 CR-V
Wednesday at Detroit's Eastern Market. They said the company
plans to expand overall output of the vehicles in North America
by building CR-Vs at factories in Alliston, Ontario, East
Liberty, Ohio and for the first time at a plant in Greensburg,
Indiana.
The Indiana factory will take CR-V production from a factory
in Mexico, company executives said. The Greensburg plant is
capable of producing about 250,000 vehicles a year, and will
continue to build Civic compact cars alongside CR-Vs, Honda
said.
With the added production, "it's possible next year CR-V
could be our best selling vehicle," said Jeff Conrad, general
manager of the Honda Division. The new CR-V goes on sale late
this year. Honda did not release pricing or mileage data at a
briefing Wednesday. The 2016 CR-V starts at $24,745.
Honda's manufacturing strategy reflects broader challenges
for auto makers as U.S. consumers turn toward sport utility
vehicles such as the CR-V and away from sedans such as the Honda
Civic.
Building the Civic and CR-V side by side allows Honda to
more easily adjust to market shifts. Factories that Detroit
automakers have dedicated solely to smaller cars have suffered
temporary layoffs as demand for those models has slumped. Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles has begun laying off
workers at two U.S. car plants which it plans to retool to build
trucks and SUVs.
Meanwhile, U.S. sales of compact utility wagons such as the
CR-V, the Chevrolet Equinox, the Nissan Rogue, Ford
Escape, Toyota RAV4 and other models are growing. In
September, the CR-V was the fourth best-selling vehicle in the
United States, trailing the three best-selling large pickups
from General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat
Chrysler.
Conrad said boosting CR-V output will intensify competition
in the crowded compact SUV segment, as rivals are making similar
moves. The new CR-V will offer more interior space than the
outgoing model, new safety features and a physical volume knob
for the radio. That responds to complaints about digital volume
controls.
"We build a better mousetrap, we win," Conrad said.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by David Gregorio)