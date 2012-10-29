TOKYO Oct 29 Honda Motor Co expects
production cuts to continue in China until the second half of
November, after sales plunged in mid-September in the world's
biggest auto market amid a territorial row between Japan and
China, a senior executive said on Monday.
Production in China is likely to start recovering after that
period, as Honda expects growing vehicle demand ahead of and
around a Chinese holiday season in February, Executive Vice
President Tetsuo Iwamura told a news conference.
Honda cuts its forecast of sales in China in calendar 2012
to 620,000 vehicles from its previous forecast of 750,000.