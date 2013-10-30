* Q2 oper profit up 70 pct, full-year outlook unchanged
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Oct 30 Honda Motor Co is on
track for its best annual profit in five years and a rosier
longer-term future, boosted by the popularity of the new Fit
subcompact which left the company struggling to keep up with
demand.
Japan's third-largest automaker kept its operating profit
target for the year to next March unchanged at 780 billion yen
($7.95 billion), up 43 percent from the year before, boosted by
a weaker yen and strong sales in the United States, its biggest
market.
The maker of the Civic compact and Accord sedan said demand
for the Fit, which is being positioned as a top-selling model
worldwide and made its global sales debut in Japan in September,
was stronger than expected and backlogs had emerged.
"We are doing our best to speed up the Fit delivery dates
but there is a limit to what the suppliers can supply and the
capacity of our plants," Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura
told an earnings briefing.
The Fit is essential to the company's ambitious sales target
of 6 million vehicles by end-March 2017, compared with a record
4.01 million in the last financial year, and it required heavy
spending to expand or build new plants.
For the July-September quarter, Honda posted an operating
profit of $1.75 billion, or 171.4 billion yen, up from 100.8
billion yen a year ago. The result compared with the average
estimate of 180.8 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll
of six analysts.
Foreign exchange moves, largely the yen's weakening against
the dollar, boosted quarterly operating profit by 93.6 billion
yen, although marketing costs and a rise in depreciation ate
into that gain.
The Japanese currency has weakened to around 98 yen against
the dollar from 79 yen about year ago, boosting profits both
from its export business and from the conversion of money made
overseas back into the yen.
Honda posted 13.1 percent sales growth in the United States,
where it is the fifth biggest carmaker, helped by strong sales
of the Accord and Civic.
Globally, Honda kept its car sales forecast for the 2013/14
financial year at 4.43 million vehicles.
Higher-than-expected demand for the Fit caught Honda's parts
suppliers by surprise. Honda has received 82,000 orders for the
subcompact in a little over a month and the company has back
orders for more than 60,000 vehicles, Iwamura said.
Honda will begin operating a new plant in Mexico in the
spring of 2014 to manufacture the Fit, with U.S. sales due to
start around the same time.
Iwamura said a region of concern for Honda was Thailand,
where sales have slowed after an incentive programme for
first-car buyers ended.
Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co also
saw sales drop in Thailand, Southeast Asia's largest auto
market, by more than one-fourth in the last quarter.
Honda is the first of Japan's big three automakers to
announce quarterly results. Nissan, Japan's second-biggest
carmaker, said on Wednesday that it is moving its earnings date
to Nov. 1 from Nov. 5, while market leader Toyota will announce
on Nov. 6.
($1 = 98.0900 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann and David Cowell)