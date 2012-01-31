TOKYO, Jan 31 HONDA MOTOR CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 7.85 trln Operating 200.00 Pretax 250.00 Net 215.00 NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.