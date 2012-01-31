Tech slump drives European shares to seven-week low
* Investors cheer to French, Italy vote (Adds details, updates prices)
TOKYO, Jan 31 HONDA MOTOR CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 7.85 trln Operating 200.00 Pretax 250.00 Net 215.00 NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Investors cheer to French, Italy vote (Adds details, updates prices)
* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)