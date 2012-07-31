* Japan No.3 automaker's op profit 8 times year-ago result
* Honda sticks with full-year profit forecasts
* Revamped Accord for N.America later this year key to sales
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, July 31 Honda Motor Co's
quarterly profit surged nearly eight-fold on a rebound in its
key North American market, prompting Japan's third-biggest
carmaker to reaffirm its full-year earnings outlook and maintain
its ambitious global sales target.
Sales volumes surged globally in the three months to June as
Honda's restored production network, wrecked by last year's
earthquake and tsunami in Japan and floods in Thailand, finally
caught up with pent-up demand. The company's market share has
recovered to pre-quake levels in the United States, its largest
market, industry data shows.
While Honda still faces headwinds from a strong yen and its
April-June profit missed analysts' forecasts, Japan's auto firms
are showing signs of strength. Toyota Motor Corp is set
to raise its 2012 global sales target, according to Japanese
media reports, while auto parts maker Denso Corp
boosted its full-year operating profit forecast by 22 percent.
"There's two tales here," said Christopher Richter, analyst
at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets, of Honda's quarterly results.
"They've had some huge growth and decent margins but at the
same time below what analysts have been expecting."
Honda, which makes Accord sedans and Super Cub motorcycles,
was hit much harder than rivals Nissan Motor Co and
Toyota in the last financial year by natural disasters in Japan
and Thailand that disrupted supply chains.
It has set a global sales target of 4.3 million vehicles in
the financial year to March 2013, up 38.4 percent from the
previous year, with North America to account for about 40
percent of the total.
"While there are various risk factors such as economic
conditions and currency moves, as well as a uncertainty over
demand, Honda will maintain its forecast," Honda Chief Financial
Officer Fumihiko Ike told reporters.
"We think that our (April-June) operating profit of 176
billion yen ($2.25 billion) is basically on track when we
compare it with our guideline of 620 billion yen for the
financial year," he said.
REVAMP
Whether Honda can achieve its ambitious sales target will
depend in part on how its flagship Accord sedan is received in
the U.S. market after a revamp this fall with a new generation
of engines and transmissions to boost fuel efficiency.
But competition has heated up, especially from a resurgent
U.S. industry and emerging South Korean rivals.
"There are too many models in a segment that used to be
dominated by Japanese brands," Kunihiko Shiohara, managing
director at Credit Suisse in Tokyo, said before the
announcement.
Japan's auto giants have proved their resilience, however,
with Toyota leapfrogging past General Motors Co as the
world's largest automaker in the first half of this year as its
production network recovered from last year's disasters.
Toyota has forecast record sales of 9.58 million vehicles
for this year, and the output revisions that Japanese media said
on Tuesday would soon be announced will bring it close to the 10
million mark.
Denso boosted its full-year operating profit forecast by 22
percent to 250 billion yen, lifting its shares by 1.8 percent to
their highest close in three weeks.
But Japan's exporters have also got little respite from the
steady rise in the yen, which reduces their competitiveness
against South Korean automakers and other overseas rivals, and
eats into income earned abroad when it is converted into yen.
Nissan, Japan's No.2 automaker, and the quickest to recover
from last year's disasters, reported a worse-than-expected 20
percent drop in quarterly profit last week.
The company stuck to its full-year target, however, vowing
that a revamped version of its Altima sedan would bolster its
earnings.
Honda's falling short of expectations in its latest quarter,
said CLSA's Richter, followed the same pattern.
"I think it's similar to what we saw with Nissan -- higher
sales expenses in North America ... geared to clearing out
inventory and preparing for new launches."
Shares in Honda have fallen nearly 20 percent in the
financial year that began in April, the biggest drop among the
top three Japanese carmakers.
Before the earnings announcement on Tuesday, Honda shares
ended at 2,551 yen, up 2.1 percent, versus a 0.7 percent rise in
the benchmark Nikkei 225 average.