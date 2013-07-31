UPDATE 3-Hyundai, Kia plan major car recall in U.S. and S.Korea over engine issue
* Could cost Hyundai, Kia as much as $220 mln each -analyst (Add details, analyst comments)
TOKYO, July 31 Honda Motor Co was below expectations with a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday after strong sales in the United States and Asia offset a sales drop in Japan and as it sees a boost in profits from a weakening yen.
Japan's third-biggest automaker by sales volume posted an operating profit of 185.0 billion yen ($1.9 billion) for its April-June first quarter, compared with 176.01 billion yen a year earlier.
The result was below the average estimate of 209.3 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of four analysts.
For its fiscal year ending in March 2014, Honda stuck to its forecast for 780 billion yen, lower than 840.0 billion yen, the mean of estimates by 21 analysts. ($1 = 98.0550 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* Could cost Hyundai, Kia as much as $220 mln each -analyst (Add details, analyst comments)
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany/NEW YORK, April 7 Adidas launched a new sneaker on Friday with a 3D-printed sole that it plans to mass-produce next year, part of a broader push by the German sportswear firm to react faster to changing fashions and create more customised products.
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.