TOKYO Jan 31 Honda Motor Co aims to increase its global car sales by 15 percent to 4.40 million vehicles in calendar 2013, from 3.82 million vehicles last year, a company executive said on Thursday.

Honda, Japan's third-biggest automaker, aims to sell 750,000 vehicles in China this year, up from 604,000 vehicles in 2012, Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura told reporters.