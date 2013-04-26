(Corrects percentage and figure of vehicle sales forecast)

TOKYO, April 26 Honda Motor Co Ltd is assuming an average dollar rate of 95 yen and a euro rate of 120 yen in the financial year ending March 2014, it said on Friday.

The automaker forecast its global car sales would rise 10.4 percent to 4.43 million vehicles in this financial year. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)