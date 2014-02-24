TOKYO Feb 24 Honda Motor Co named the
first foreigner and first female to its all-Japanese, all-male
roster of board members and operating officers on Monday,
helping it catch up with rival Japanese carmakers in
diversifying its executive ranks.
Japan's third-biggest car maker named Issao Mizoguchi, a
Brazilian of Japanese descent and senior vice president at Honda
South America, as one of its 23 operating officers.
Honda also appointed Hideko Kunii, a professor at Shibaura
Institute of Technology, to its 13-member board of directors.
She will be one of two directors on the board who do not hold an
executive post in the company.
Big Japanese companies are under pressure to diversify their
top management to bolster governance, risk management and global
perspective, having traditionally chosen board members and
senior officers from male managers who spent their careers at
the company.
Honda, the first Japanese car maker to start assembling cars
in the United States in 1982, sells about 80 percent of its
vehicles overseas.
But it has trailed rivals Toyota Motor Corp and
Nissan Motor Co in bringing both foreigners and women
into the upper echelons of its Japan headquarters.
In Japan, about 7 percent of Honda's employees and 0.7
percent of its managers are female, according to the gender
equality bureau of Japan's Cabinet Office. Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe last year called on all listed companies to
have at least one woman among their senior executives.
Monday's appointments of operating officers will be
effective April 1, while new board members will take their posts
following shareholder approval at an annual meeting in June.