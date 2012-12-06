DETROIT Dec 5 Honda Motor Co, maker of
the best-selling Civic compact car, expects that within two
years it will export more cars and light trucks built at its
seven North America plants than it imports from Japan and that
those factories will take on a larger role in global product
development.
The Japanese automaker said in a statement on Wednesday that
at the same time, operations in North America would assume a
"larger responsibility for the introduction of global
automobiles sold in multiple countries."
Honda began exporting vehicles from the United States in
1987. The company said it expects those exports to reach about
100,000 Honda and Acura vehicles this year.
Over the last two years, Honda has poured more than $2.2
billion into its North American operations. Its production
capacity in the region will increase 18 percent to 1.92 million
vehicles annually by 2014.
Due to the additional production capacity, annual exports of
Honda and Acura vehicles are expected to "far surpass" Honda's
export record of 105,511 set in 1994, the company said.