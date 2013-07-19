By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, July 19 Honda Motor Co is making
its remodelled Fit subcompact the pillar of an ambitious global
expansion, elevating it to a status now enjoyed by its flagship
Civic as it shifts focus to emerging markets and deploys a
low-cost parts sourcing scheme.
Chief Executive Takanobu Ito has set an aggressive target to
boost the No.3 Japanese automaker's global car sales to 6
million vehicles or more annually by the year to March 2017 from
4 million last year. Half those sales will be in emerging
markets.
The redesigned Fit series, popular in Japan and in emerging
Asian markets where it is sold as the Jazz, will account for
one-quarter of the 6 million target - about the same ratio that
the Civic holds now.
Honda aims to double sales of Fit series vehicles to 1.5
million in the year ending March 2017 from 760,000 in calendar
year 2012, Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura has said.
The 12-year-old Fit series includes hatchback and sedan
models, with an SUV to be added in the latest makeover. The
first model in the redesigned series, a hatchback, will go on
sale in Japan in September.
While Honda is also mulling developing cars based on its
Japan-only "kei" microcars for emerging markets,
Ito has singled out the Fit, with its track record of strong
sales in Asia, as crucial to achieving the expansion target.
But for his strategy to succeed, Honda needed to boost the
Fit's profitability given that small cars tend to bring in less
money than bigger models.
"That's a big problem for Honda because we are increasingly
reliant on small cars, but we were able to improve profitability
for the Fit series," Hiroshi Takemura, who oversees Honda's
small car operations, told Reuters in an interview last month.
For the redesigned Fit, Honda revamped its parts sourcing
and vehicle development, allowing it to buy the cheapest parts
from around the world in large volume and cut parts procurement
costs by 20 percent, he said.
It involved engineers from around the world in the early
stages of product development to reflect different regional
requirements, such as with air conditioning systems, and to make
it possible to source cheaper, locally produced parts, he said.
Honda also cut gaps in launch times for the Fit across
regions and across vehicle types such as hatchbacks and sedans,
boosting production volumes and allowing assembly plants to buy
parts in larger lots for less cost.
The redesigned Fit hatchback, which competes with Volkswagen
AG's Golf and Toyota Motor Corp's Yaris,
will go on sale in North America and Asia only a few months
after the September debut in Japan. That is much less than the
year or more lag for past Fit models.
The Fit SUV will follow the hatchback in Japan late this
year, with the Fit sedan, sold mainly in emerging markets as the
City, hitting showrooms last.
Honda is also revamping its one-motor gas-electric hybrid
version of the Fit hatchback, boosting fuel efficiency to
surpass that of Toyota's Prius C, Honda spokesman Tsuyoshi Hojo
said.
Honda will offer the new hybrid in Japan but has yet to
disclose where else it may be sold. The existing model is sold
in Europe, Thailand, Malaysia and China as well as Japan.
(Editing by Ed Klamann and Chris Gallagher)