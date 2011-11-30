TOKYO Nov 30 Honda Motor Co said
on Wednesday that it aims to issue an earnings outlook for the
financial year to March 2012 when it announces third-quarter
results, usually released in late January.
"We won't know (about our full-year outlook) until around
the time we have our third-quarter results," Honda Chief
Financial Officer Fumihiko Ike told Reuters at the Tokyo Motor
Show.
Honda withdrew its full-year guidance when it announced
first-half results in October, due to uncertainty over the
impact of flooding in Thailand.
Honda has an assembly plant with capacity to produce 240,000
cars a year on an industrial estate that was flooded in central
Thailand, affecting 4.7 percent of its global output.
The company had been projecting a 270 billion yen ($3.47
billion) operating profit for the 2011/12 financial year, down
from 570 billion yen the previous year.
($1 = 77.92 yen)
(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Edmund Klamann;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)