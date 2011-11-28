(Follows alerts)
Nov 29 Japanese automobile maker Honda
Motor Co plans to resume production at its
flood-affected automobile plant in Thailand from April 2012, six
months after its forced shutdown, The Nikkei reported.
Honda had to shut its assembly plant in the central province
of Ayutthaya on Oct. 4, closing down 4.7 percent of its global
output.
Honda set the April target after assessing damages and has
informed some parts makers. It will soon start replacing ruined
equipment, Nikkei said.
The automaker intends to restart the plant on April 1 but
could push the date beyond the Thai New Year period of April
13-15, when many employees return to their hometowns, the daily
said.
The Thai plant, which churns out the Civic sedan and the
CR-V sport utility vehicle, is Honda's key production hub for
Southeast Asia, with an annual output capacity of 240,000 units,
Nikkei said.
Earlier on Monday, the company said all of its North
American plants will resume normal production by the start of
next month, following improvement in overall parts supply, which
was hit by the Thailand floods.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)