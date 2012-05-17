May 18 Honda Motor Co plans to assemble
the hybrid version of its Fit subcompact outside Japan for the
first time, Japanese business daily the Nikkei said.
Japan's third-biggest carmaker will assemble the 1.3-liter
car in Thailand, its key production site in Asia, with an eye on
exporting it to neighboring nations, the daily said.
The company plans to launch the assembled car locally as the
Jazz Hybrid in the summer, the newspaper said.
Currently, all Fit Hybrids, with sales of about 86,000 units
in 2011, are manufactured in Japan, the Nikkei said.
Honda's move is aimed at reducing production costs and
tapping local demand for fuel-efficient vehicles through
competitive pricing, the Japanese business daily.